PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center, located a few blocks from the University of Oregon campus, has been under a modified lockdown since Tuesday morning after a man allegedly harassed a provider and security staff, left and threatened to return, according to Eugene Police spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin.
Patients are still allowed entry to the facility through the emergency room or through the clinic building across Hilyard Street, the Register Guard reported. Patients may also be escorted to other buildings or the parking garage. A UO Alerts statement mentioned that the lockdown was not suggested by the police, but rather as a precautionary step to ensure safety initiated by the hospital.
According to EPD, the suspect is 37 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves and black pants.
UO Alerts reported that the hospital knows who the suspect is, and he has been a patient at the hospital before. UOPD said the suspect is known for suspicious behavior at the hospital, but has not been seen armed. For now, UOPD will be circulating throughout the hospital, the surrounding area and UO campus.
People may contact the hospital directly for updates on the lockdown.