PeaceHealth announced Aug. 22 that it is beginning the process of shutting down the University District hospital, which is located just blocks away from the University of Oregon campus. The emergency department, inpatient rehabilitation, and other related medical services are being terminated due to the closure will be transferred to the RiverBend Hospital in Springfield by November, pending regulatory approval.
Outpatient services such as PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics and Home & Community Services will remain in service at the University District Hospital.
PeaceHealth wrote in a press release that it "intends to continue providing Behavioral Health services at University District until there is a sustainable alternative in the community.”
PeaceHealth claims the reason for shutting down many of its facilities is due to a decrease in patients, causing the University District hospital to lose millions of dollars monthly, while only admitting an average of less than 16 people a month as inpatients.
PeaceHealth said that they already have the capacity at RiverBend to take in more patients in their emergency services department, and they plan on investing in and expanding it.
Regardless, the closure is expected to leave Eugene with reduced emergency services. Residents on and around campus, as well as the downtown area are several miles away from the relocated facility.
Similarly, PeaceHealth intends on opening a facility at the RiverBend location in conjunction with LifePoint Health that will have a larger capacity for inpatient rehabilitation services.
The announcement regarding the closure of the University District hospital follows recent staffing and capacity reductions.