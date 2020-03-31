The University of Oregon Police Department adopted several operational changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including greater precautions taken by UOPD officers and re-imagining the way in which some calls are received to avoid the spread of illness.
UOPD Chief Matthew Carmichael served with UC Davis Police Department back in 2009, when H1N1, colloquially known as swine flu, was spreading. Looking at COVID-19 versus swine flu, though, he said, “it pales in comparison.”
“I’ll be the first to say I’m anxious,” Carmichael said. He said that morale among UOPD officers is good. Campus police are “taking their mission seriously, working in the field,” adapting to the new normal, he said, something that changes for them every day.
UOPD adopted further health and safety measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. UOPD officers recently participated in a fit test for the N95 masks, Carmichael said.
UOPD also has a supply of PPE kept in squad cars, including face shields, gowns, masks and hand sanitizer. Some UOPD employees work from home, remotely conferencing every day for updates on assignments, he said. The main goal is to maximize the time officers spend in the field, Carmichael said, “so we’ve minimized station time to, basically, none.”
Squad cars are disinfected daily, Carmichael said, and officers are using PPE more frequently. For other precautions, though, UOPD abides by the same CDC guidelines as everyone else — social distancing.
“We have our police dispatchers who are screening calls,” Carmichael said. “If you call in and need police assistance, they’re probably going to ask you questions about symptoms.”
Asking those additional health and safety questions was what Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Chris Heppel called a “flu-card” at a Lane County Government press conference on March 19. For Heppel, the flu-card is not new; neither are PPE precautions, which he said Eugene-Springfield Fire began using back in November.
“We go through flu season annually,” Heppel said, “and when we start to see an increase in flu-like symptoms in our calls, or we start to see individuals with fevers that come from an unknown source,” the flu card is implemented at the 911 center. The questions are designed to give officers a better idea of what to expect before arriving on scene.
Part of that social distancing guideline shifted the way UOPD accepts crime reports, Carmichael said. “For non-emergency calls, we are encouraging our community, we take reports over the phone, we can talk with a community member over the phone if it’s not an emergency,” Carmichael said.
UOPD also has a feature allowing a crime to be reported on its website. Responding to non-emergency calls over the phone is being practiced by many law enforcement agencies in Lane County, including Eugene Police Department and Springfield Police Department, according to the March 19 press conference.
Vacation Watch is still a part of UOPD’s responsibilities, Carmichael said, with around 90 houses registered for Spring Term. “That’s quite a bit,” he said, “and that could potentially grow. If our resources hold out, we could potentially extend that, as well.” According to a UO statement, Vacation Watch is scheduled to run until at least April 6.
The University of Oregon announced on March 11 that classes would move online for the first four weeks of spring term. Between then and March 23, almost two weeks’ time, 39 calls appeared on the UOPD’s Clery Crime Log. Twenty-two of those calls were theft-related, and 12 were bike-theft-related.
Carmichael said that he does not see an increase in theft on campus in the future — in fact, he said, “My sense is we’re going to see a reduction.”
Part of that belief, he said, stems from UOPD’s operational changes, including “bolstering on campus security with additional patrols and building/equipment surveillance,” according to a UO statement.
“We not only have officers in the field,” Carmichael said, declining to include details of specific tactical aspects, “but we have additional staff.” He said that UOPD utilizes private security, including security from the library, helping out on patrol, as well as student security assistance. “We’ve bolstered quite a bit,” he said.
Part of the decision to bolster security is due to the lower number of foot traffic on campus. “Some people say, ‘Well, there’s not that many people on campus; it should be easier to protect campus.’ Actually, crime can be lower when there’s more people. People see things and report things.”
Carmichael said he does not anticipate an increase in crime on campus, but stressed that campus has never been in a pandemic situation like this before.
“This is the new normal,” he said, “so I can’t really tell you.”
“In this pandemic, I’ve got to keep our campus safe, and I’m confident we can do that. We are going to have theft, not unlike the city, not unlike other campuses, but I am focused on ensuring that when our students come back, their stuff is here.”
Speaking to students in Eugene, Carmichael said, “If you need us, call. Don’t hesitate. It doesn’t matter if it’s not police-related. Call us. We can be your resource. It’s imperative for students who may be living by themselves, for them to know that the UO is here for them, and that their police are here for them, pandemic or not.”
As for students at large, Carmichael said, “We are the Ducks. And my message to the students is, we’re still the Ducks. In Duck-fashion, we’re going to be fine. It’s going to be challenging, but don’t forget that we’re here, and we’re here as a resource.”
UOPD’s non-emergency number is 541-346-2919. Carmichael said that if students need a way to contact him directly, his work phone is 541-606-4469.