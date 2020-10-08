Ace Sushi will replace Townshend’s Tea Company on the ground floor of the University of Oregon’s EMU, according to UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard. Townshend’s has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brew Dr. Tea Company, the name of the teahouse’s other Oregon locations, is closing stores and shutting down its online store. Brew Dr. Teahouse in Eugene will close on Oct. 18, and will close all of its Oregon locations by October 30, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
“2020 has not been our cup of tea,” the post said. “The economic challenges of the past year have forced us to make the previously unthinkable decision to permanently close our teahouses.”
Brew Dr. will continue to brew kombucha as usual, according to a comment on the company’s Instagram page. Loose leaf teas are available on the company’s online store until Nov. 30 or while supplies last.
Ace Sushi will open Oct. 9, Hubbard said.
In response to student requests, EMU Director Laurie Woodward worked with dining partners to decide on the new vendor, Hubbard said. The EMU Board also provides feedback, and “they were excited about adding a sushi option,” he said.
Ace Sushi started in San Diego and now has over 1,000 locations, according to the restaurant's website.
Ace Sushi serves sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, according to the site, and offers Kosher, gluten-free and vegetarian options.