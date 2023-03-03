On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that masks would no longer be required in healthcare settings starting April 3.

The mask mandate has been in effect since August 2021 and will be lifted for workers, patients and visitors in healthcare settings.

Earlier this month, OHA said that hospitalizations were expected to see a downward trend in positive cases and would be able to lift the mask mandate.

OHA said the decision stems from a decrease of three respiratory pathogens that triggered a surge in visits to hospital emergency departments and intensive care units last fall and a 10% COVID-19 test positivity rate that is expected to continue dropping.

Masks continue to be an important tool for safety in healthcare settings, according to the OHA.

OHA said individuals who are at a higher risk or suffer from a respiratory disease should continue to consider wearing masks in public settings or when susceptible.

At some healthcare locations, mask requirements may still be in place even after the requirement is lifted, OHA said.