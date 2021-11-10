The American Red Cross announced its Drive 4 The Win blood drive on Nov. 4, aimed at gaining support for blood donations through college campus and athletics involvement.
The drive has recruited four football players from different universities to challenge their supporters to donate blood and save lives leading up to rival football games on Nov. 27.
According to FlyteVu, the marketing agency in charge of managing the drive, participating players include Smoke Monday, safety for Auburn University; Jordan Battle, defensive back for the University of Alabama; Mycah Pittman, wide receiver for the University of Oregon and Markus Wheaton, former wide receiver for Oregon State University and former professional football player.
“We are so thankful for the participating athletes and their schools for their involvement in this blood donation initiative,” Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross, said in the drive’s press release. “Donating blood is essential to help save the lives of patients who depend on the availability of blood. There is an emergency blood shortage right now, and what better way to spread awareness this time of year than to collaborate with these schools and athletes.”
The American Red Cross said that to be eligible for whole blood donation, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 16 years old,be in good health and feel well on the day of donation. It recommends that donors schedule appointments ahead of time, eat foods rich in iron, rest and hydrate prior to donating blood. After donating blood, the Red Cross says it’s important for donors to drink extra liquids, as well as share their support for blood drives with their friends and family.
“The point of this drive isn’t the competition itself; it’s the long-lasting impact this competition has the potential to make in patients’ lives,” Sullivan said.
To schedule a donation appointment for Drive 4 The Win, download the blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).