The Oregon Employment Department received 92,700 initial claims for Unemployment Insurance benefits last week — a record-breaking number — according to a news release from the Oregon Employment Department. This is up 21% from the previous record just last week.
OED has detailed information about 45,800 of the claims processed during the week so far. Lane County was among the counties with the largest amount of claims, at 4,200. Businesses like hotels and restaurants saw the greatest number of initial claims for unemployment benefits, according to the release.
The release stated that over the past two weeks, OED doubled the number of staff dedicated to taking claims and is in the process of tripling it, though Oregonians should still expect delays, especially by phone.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million people filed new unemployment claims during the week ending March 28, according to a U.S. Department of Labor press release. More than 3.3 million people filed new claims the week before, meaning more than 10 million people filed for unemployment benefits in March. That’s millions more than any other month in history.