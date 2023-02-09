In a unanimous decision, the Oregon Supreme Court denied a petition filed by the state to review a lower court decision to block a gun law on Thursday.

Measure 114 passed with slim margins in November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022.

It requires people to have permits issued by local law enforcement to buy firearms, makes people complete safety training and a criminal background check before buying a firearm and prohibits magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio blocked the implementation of the measure in December.

“The Court recognized that the legal status of Measure 114 is of significant concern to many Oregonians and that the judicial branch's role is to resolve disputes such as challenges to laws enacted by the legislative branch, including the people exercising their initiative power,” a press release from the Court said.

The Court decided it was not an appropriate time to review the case, but this does not prevent the Court from reviewing the issue in the future, according to the press release.

The decision also does not reflect the merits of the plaintiff’s complaint, the press release said.

“I am very disappointed that the Oregon Supreme Court denied our request to allow Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun safety law, to take effect now,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a Tweet Thursday. “We intend to continue to defend the law zealously in the Harney County court.”