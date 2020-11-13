The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
The Oregon Health Authority reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 in Lane County since Monday. Currently, 253 people are infectious and 17 are hospitalized, according to Lane County Public Health. Four people have died from the virus since Monday, Nov. 9.
Lane County now has 3,057 total cases and 34 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to LCPH.
Over the last two weeks, 121 cases came from the 20- to 30-year-old age range. The 97401 ZIP code reported 75 cases, the second-highest in the county behind the Downtown Eugene 97402 ZIP code.
University of Oregon
UO reported 24 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, Nov. 5, bringing the total number of cases since June 1 to 574. All of the new cases were students, of whom two were living in the residence halls and are recovering in isolation, according to the UO’s COVID-19 dedicated website.
No UO employees tested positive this week, though there are procedures in place for employees who contract the virus. LCPH contacts and provides guidance for people who are known to have had contact with the employees, “and appropriate protocols for cleaning occupied spaces have been followed,” the site stated.
The university remains at a “high alert” level, meaning “increased cases, including spread in the community; available but stressed capacity in health care facilities,” according to the UO site.
Mandatory testing for on-campus students will begin on Nov. 16, ahead of the “November break,” during which all classes will be moved to remote so students can stay home until the end of winter break. For students living off campus, UO is providing free, voluntary tests on Nov. 20, 23 and 24; students can use this link to sign up for a limited spot.
Statewide
OHA reported 3,492 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths since Monday, Nov. 9, according to its daily reports. The past week broke Oregon records for most daily cases with 1,122 on Thursday, the most recorded since the start of the pandemic.
New records also include 303 active hospitalizations and the death of a 35-year-old Multnomah man on Monday. OHA said in its daily briefing Thursday that the record number of cases this week “can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people.”