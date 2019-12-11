Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy Tuesday night in honor of his combined academic and athletic achievements, according to a statement from the National Football Foundation. Herbert is the first player from the University of Oregon to receive this award.
Informally dubbed the “Academic Heisman,” the trophy recognizes “the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership,” NFF’s website says.
The UO senior received the award at the 62nd annual NFF awards dinner in New York City and was granted a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. Herbert was one of 12 finalists from different universities announced in October.
According to NFF’s statement, Herbert will be formally recognized at a luncheon that “will be held in his honor” at the New York Athletic Club on Wednesday, as well as the College Football Awards in Atlanta on Thursday. On Jan. 13, he will also be “honored on the field” at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Herbert was named the “Academic All-American of the Year” in 2018 and 2019 and has finished above a 4.0 GPA in nine terms at UO. He “is set to graduate this December with a degree in science, and he plans to attend medical school one day,” according to the NFF’s statement.
The award comes on the heels of the Ducks’ 37-15 win over the Utah Utes on Friday to claim the 2019 Pac-12 title, a game in which Herbert completed 14 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. He will lead the Ducks in the 106th Rose Bowl Game against Wisconsin, which will air on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on ESPN.