Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Tuesday her intention to lead a coalition of 39 states in an investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs’s marketing practices that she says target children.
Rosenblum will join the attorneys general from Connecticut, Nevada, Texas and Florida in leading the investigation, according to a press release on the Oregon Department of Justice website.
“I have long been concerned about how Juul targets children with their sleek devices and marketing practices. They have almost singled handily gotten a whole new generation of teens hooked on tobacco. JUUL’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to a public health crisis in Oregon and across the country,” Rosenblum said in the press release.
Rosenblum is also asking the Oregon legislature to ban the sales of e-cigarettes over the internet through the passing of Oregon HB 4078, according to the press release.
Rosenblum’s concerns over Juul’s marketing is not new in Oregon. In December 2019, the Emerald reported that a University of Oregon student filed a class-action lawsuit against the company alleging negligent marketing to young people in his complaint.
The student also alleged that Juul falsely advertises the amount of nicotine used in the products, an allegation that Rosenblum and the other four states intend to look into as part of their investigation. The lawsuit, originally filed in Lane County Circuit Court, has been moved to a federal district court.