The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
Lane County Public Health reported 540 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, Nov. 12. Currently, 420 individuals are infectious, 24 are hospitalized and 37 people have died — an increase of three deaths since last Thursday, according to LCPH data.
The three deaths included a 30-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, all from the Eugene-Springfield area, according to LCPH.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lane County has seen 3,597 total cases. According to LCPH, 27.8% of all cases have been people between ages 20 and 29. This age group has seen the highest percentage of all cases in Lane County.
Two ZIP codes surrounding the University of Oregon — 97401 and 97402 — have seen the most cases throughout the pandemic, according to LCPH.
University of Oregon
UO has reported 33 new cases within the university community since Nov. 12. Of these cases, 23 were students living off campus, nine were students living on campus and one was an employee.
The university has reported 607 total cases since it started reporting data on June 1.
Since Nov. 12, UO has lowered its alert level from “very high” to “high.” A “high” alert indicates “increased cases, including spread in the community. Available but stressed capacity in health care facilities,” according to UO’s case website.
UO is still offering free testing for employees and students living off campus. No testing will occur from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving break, according to UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard, but regular hours will continue Monday.
Related: What’s it like to get tested for COVID-19 at UO? An Emerald reporter found out
Students and employees can register for a free test on UO’s testing website.
Statewide
The Oregon Health Authority reported 6,994 positive cases since Nov. 12, bringing the statewide total to 60,873 cases, with another record setting number of cases on Thursday with 1,225. The state saw 62 new deaths with a record 20 recorded Thursday, bringing the total to 808.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a two-week statewide freeze that went into effect on Nov. 18. The freeze sets back coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, bars, fitness centers and more.
According to an email update from OHA, the freeze could impact Thanksgiving plans.
“During the freeze, only two households can gather together with no more than six people together total,” according to the email. “Remember it’s safest to enjoy your holiday meal with only the people you live with.”
On Nov. 13, Brown and the governors of Washington and California issued travel advisories for the three states.
The Oregon travel advisory states that those coming to Oregon from other states or countries after non-essential travel should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. They should also limit interactions to just their immediate household.
According to the advisory, essential travel includes “work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.”
Oregon residents are also encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel.
“If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t,” Brown said. “This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”