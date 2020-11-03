The Emerald's reporters will cover local, county, state and national election results as they occur. Live coverage from the Emerald will begin at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2. This story will be updated.
Nearly three-fourths of Lane County’s registered voters have returned their ballots as of Nov. 2, according to Lane County Elections. That means 200,755 out of the county’s 273,954 registered voters have voted.
Elections: the basics
What is the Electoral College?
Many people on election night will discuss the Electoral College, the United States’ method of electing the next President.
When someone votes for the president, their vote does not directly dictate who becomes the next president. Instead, their vote goes to who they want their slate of electors to be. Electors act as stand-ins for the major party nominees, Politico reported, so each party has their own slate of electors.
The winner of the popular vote will decide which of the major parties sends the slate of electors to the Electoral College. Those electors meet in their respective state after election night to cast their votes. This year, it’s Dec. 14, according to the State of Oregon elections division.
A candidate needs to earn 270 electoral votes to become the president for the next four years, so each candidate will collect electoral college votes from a number of states. The number of electoral votes per state is determined by the number of congresspeople representing it. Densely states will have more electoral votes, like California’s 55 or Texas’ 38. Likewise, states with smaller populations will have less votes, like Alaska’s one or Delaware’s three.
Oregon has seven electoral votes.
Many states vote dependably either Republican or Democrat. That’s where swing states come in. Oregon isn’t a swing state — it’s voted solidly Democrat since 1988 — but several states are not solidly right-leaning or left-leaning.
Those states are Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin
Races largely come down to these states, known as “battleground states,” in presidential elections.
Many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates voiced their belief that the United States should abandon the Electoral College model because of the emphasis placed on just 11 states. Notably, former candidate Elizabeth Warren advocated for its abolishment, with fellow candidates Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg thinking similarly.