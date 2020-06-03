Around this time of year, students at the University of Oregon would typically be flocking to the library or local coffee shop to prepare for their upcoming finals. Now, however, with spring term online, students must prepare in their own homes for a final they’ll likely end up taking in their bedroom.
Online learning has proven to be a big adjustment for students and professors over the course of the term and the switch to online finals is no exception.
Students like Jennifer Linares are not looking forward to the online adaption.
“I don’t like the online format just because I would much rather take tests in a class setting,” Linares said. “Having a quiet space and people working around me motivates me.”
Linares is a first-year political science and Spanish major at the UO. Along with the physical changes, Linares said that she thinks online finals wouldn’t accurately put the skills she’s learned in her classes to work.
“I expect online finals to be a lot less reflective of what I’ve learned this term,” Linares said. “Not having a professor teach us directly has forced me to teach myself the subject a lot of the time.”
Instead of tests, Linares suggested that professors implement more project-based finals. She also suggested that professors make finals available over multiple days in order to make the exam more flexible and accessible to students.
Professor David McCormick has recognized student concerns like Linares’ and has tried to create a more accessible class and final exam.
“I've tried to be more flexible, a lot more flexible than you would in a normal class,” McCormick said. “Quizzes are basically available for several days, and then they're open book.”
McCormick is currently teaching a course on the neuroscience of happiness. He said that he is offering a more project-based final that allows for more creativity.
Economics professor Ben Hansen, has also adapted his final exam to be more flexible.
“I made my midterm and I'm making my final open note, open book, just because that's something that I can't police,” Hansen said. “This changes the types of questions I asked a little bit, they're going to be a little bit more conceptual.”
While students may have their concerns with online finals, Hansen mentioned that professors do as well.
“This is our first time giving an online exam. We don't exactly know how hard to make them. It would just be easy for us to make some mistakes,” Hansen said. “But if I do make [mistakes], I hope students understand that I'll make it up to them being generous with grading and curving afterwards.”
For students preparing for online finals, Hansen offered advice for adapting to the different format.
“I think that the biggest challenge for an online class is budgeting your time, and in this new environment, it can feel like you don't have to study because it's open book,” Hansen said. “You still have to think about condensing your notes and condensing that learned knowledge that you've accumulated in ways that you can access if you need it.”
McCormick also offered advice to students during finals week and reflected on some of the stress-limiting advice he teaches in his class.
“This time of social isolation, COVID-19 news and election year, I think stress is off the charts,” McCormick said. “So, I think a lot of self-care, planning ahead, making a schedule and trying to stick to it and realizing that you're under a lot of stress can help a lot.”
Along with McCormick’s advice, students in need of testing accommodations can set up a virtual appointment with the Accessible Education Center.
“We're definitely still here, and available for students who might experience barriers and need our support,” Katie Wolf, the accommodation programs manager at the AEC, said. “In terms of finals, the appropriate accommodations are always determined on a case-by-case basis.”
Wolf said that although many barriers might have been removed with at-home testing, students may face new problems being in a different environment.
“We encourage students to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” Wolf said. “Because if they think they might benefit from our office, then they can at least have the conversation and they can get things set up.”
Students can set up an appointment with the AEC through its website.