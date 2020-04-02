One new person has tested positive for COVID-19 as of the morning of April 2, bringing the total for Lane County up to 21 cases, Lane County Public Health announced at a press conference Thursday morning.
The newest patient is a man in his 50s from the Eugene-Springfield area, from a private residence. He is currently in the hospital in the Intensive Care Unit.
During the conference, LCPH spokesperson Jason Davis said that Lane County will change the way it investigates cases of COVID-19 to keep with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: People who have had contact with positive patients two days before they showed symptoms will be contacted.
Davis also said that homemade masks can and should be used by those who are already sick. However, he added that they were not a way to prevent getting COVID-19 for those who are not sick, and they should only be used when taking short trips to a doctor.
People who have tested positive for the coronavirus should stay inside as much as possible, Davis said. Masks must be custom fit to the face in order for them to seal properly and are easily obstructed by facial hair.
During the conference, Food For Lane County announced that it would be partnering with Lane County to work with local food vendors and restaurants to provide food for those living in the county’s two respite centers. This additionally could be a source of income for local businesses.