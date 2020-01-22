Memes: We love them. And as we ring in a new year and a new decade, the Emerald wanted to ask students about their memes of the decade. These included their favorite, best or most representative memes of the 2010s.
Zarina Rogers, junior physics and art and technology student:
“This is fine” comic
Some of our gov agencies, private firms were hit by a virus. No need to panic, we’re putting utmost efforts to tackle the issue 👌 pic.twitter.com/RsDnwZD5Oj— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) June 27, 2017
“This decade has been a shitshow,” Rogers said. “Everything’s going up in flames, mostly metaphorically, but also literally. Very much literally. This is fine.”
Armando Morales, first-year business student:
“😜can I sing 4 u?😘” video from Casey Frey
“It’s funny. He’s just got his shirt off,” Morales said. “It’s so weird and awkward, but it just makes it funny.”
Jessica Outslay, junior art history student:
“Distracted boyfriend” meme
August 26, 2017
“I don’t know if it’s my favorite; it’s just the first one the comes to mind,” Outslay said. “You’re able to easily manipulate it and put it into any context you want. It’s one of my favorites. It always makes me laugh.”
Ryan Fox, sophomore human physiology student:
Crying Michael Jordan meme
How all my #Powerball tickets looked! pic.twitter.com/luMZsL7AX3— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 14, 2016
“I’m a big sports fan,” Fox said. “I’m always looking at sports, and when I’m on Twitter, I always see that meme in replies or anything.”
Jacob Domingue, sophomore biology student:
“Distracted boyfriend” meme
It's been more than two years since the distracted boyfriend meme took over the internet. Incredibly, no one was more surprised at the image's popularity than the man who took it https://t.co/9Mge58sde9— WIRED (@WIRED) January 16, 2020
“I’ve seen so many different versions of that, and every time, it just makes me laugh.”