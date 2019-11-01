It's hard to avoid all the construction happening at the University of Oregon, from renovations and demolitions to the new track-and-field stadium. Amid all the noise, the Daily Emerald found time last week to ask UO students about what they think about the construction on campus.
Emily Adelman, senior: "I think it's unfortunate for the freshmen."
Jay Levesque, senior: "It doesn't really affect me as much, but it's kind of annoying right now, just because I feel there's less parking than there already was."
Nik Cramblit, senior: "I think the administration has a lot of goals when it comes to providing new services to the population, but they overlook fundamental needs like parking structures and things students have been asking for for three decades."
Sara Bistrin, senior: "It's just a little bit annoying and inconvenient. There's always something going on, and I feel like when one project stops, another one starts."
Kyla Feldman, senior: "It seems like with the new track stadium, they've taken away a lot of the parking, and that's hard for people who work on campus or have to drive to school; there's a whole street less [of] parking for them. The new building on Franklin is taking away a lot of sunlight from the urban farm garden, and that's a problem because we're already losing a lot of light from winter."
Ashely Akhavan, senior: "I don't go past Allen on campus, so I wouldn't say I'm super affected by it, but I know it's happening."
Ellie Marks, senior: "There's construction by my street on 19th, but I usually just come to Allen."
Amin Tabrizian, junior: "Last night I was able to get a pretty good view of the new Hayward field from where I was studying, and it looks pretty cool from the outside."
