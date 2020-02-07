Everyone’s experience at the University of Oregon is different, and students encounter different problems. The Emerald asked what student’s least favorite part of the university is — or what it could improve.
Bianca Toro, senior advertising major: “The bike lanes, because it’s kinda scary when you’re walking. I’ve almost crashed into a whole bunch of bikes.”
Doug Duncan, senior sports business major: “[I think they could improve] the college of business, probably the OEA classes.”
Will, junior advertising major: “Maybe better resources for kids talking to advisors. That’s something I’ve had trouble with when I go and see advisors I don’t always get the best help. It’s often student advisors and I feel like they’ll tell me one thing and later on I’ll find out it wasn’t necessarily completely accurate or doesn’t work for my schedule. I guess just more clarity in the advising.”
Zoe Boriskin, senior psychology major: “I think they spend too much money on sports related things and don’t try and decrease our tuition and pay for things that we actually care about. It would be really great to have a new parking structure, I know a lot of people who were not happy about that. Why did we just build this giant stadium here when there are so many other things that could be happening?”