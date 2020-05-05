Cottage Market’s liquor license was suspended Monday morning for selling alcohol to a minor last year, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The suspension is four days long and ends on May 8.
“On or about April 5, 2019, Licensee Ruth Yi failed to verify the age of [a minor] before allowing him to buy or be served an alcoholic beverage when he reasonably appeared to be under 26 years of age,” the OLCC’s notice of proposed penalty said. The Emerald is not including the name of the minor to respect the individual’s privacy.
The OLCC issued its initial notice in September with a suggested start date in December, but the suspension didn’t begin until May 4.
The OLCC originally recommended a 12-day suspension or a $1,980 fine for the violation, according to the Commission’s notice. The suspension was reduced to four days during settlement and Yi elected to take the suspension instead of a fine, an OLCC spokesperson said in an email.
Yi has operated the campus-favorite grocery store on 16h Avenue and Hilyard Street since late 2016, according to state documents and previous Emerald reporting.
Cottage Market couldn’t be reached for comment in time for publication.
This story will be updated if Cottage Market responds to a voicemail left midday Tuesday.
Michael Tobin contributed reporting to this story.