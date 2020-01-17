The Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued a recall and health and safety advisory on pre-rolls marketed under Winberry Farms Sweet Leaf Products on Thursday.
The “Trap Star” strand of the pre-rolls sold between Dec. 17, 2019 and Jan. 8, 2020 were found with potentially unsafe pesticide residue in the plant material used to package the product, according to an OLCC press release.
The only store in Eugene selling this specific product is Track Town Collective on Franklin Boulevard.
“We pulled everything Winberry Farms,” Nechole Scott, an employee at Track Town Collective said.
The press release says that consumers who have these recalled products should return them to the store where they were purchased or dispose of them on their own.
At the time of the press release, there were no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of recalled products. Inhaling unapproved pesticides currently has unknown health effects, according to OLCC.
“The affected marijuana flower failed its pesticide test, because it exceeded the acceptable level, known as the “action limit,” for the insecticide Imidacloprid,” Spokesperson for Recreational Marijuana Program Mark Pettinger said in the press release.
Imidacloprid is a chemical found in insecticides that disrupts the nervous system of insects but it is not as harmful to mammals and birds.
OLCC is currently investigating how the 700 units were able to be distributed around the state of Oregon because of an incorrect entry of the test results into the Cannabis Tracking System.
Those with questions or concerns about these products should contact the product retailer and/or the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.