The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced Friday that a six-month ban of flavored marijuana and nicotine vaping products will start Oct. 15.
The ban comes after Governor Kate Brown requested that the OLCC investigate the issue last week after almost more than 1,000 lung injuries associated with e-cigarette across the country use were reported to the Centers for Disease Control.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state health officer, said that the state has known of the dangers of vaping for some time now, but the recent outbreak of illness related to the use of these products has led regulators to enact a ban.
“If you are currently vaping, we urge you to stop,” Sidelinger said. The Oregon Health Authority said they have made access to cessation services more available to help those trying to stop using tobacco and marijuana products.
The OLCC said that “tobacco-flavored tobacco or nicotine products” will not be affected by the ban.
OLCC and OHA officials estimate that the ban will affect about 10% of cannabis vaping products. Products that will most likely be banned are products with “non-marijuana derived terpenes.” The problematic products contain mixed terpenes that are a sort of “black box” with unknown ingredients, according to OHA.
Retailers found in violation of the ban will receive a warning letter and recommendations about how to comply with the ban, according to an OLCC press release. If retailers are continually found in violation of the ban, the OLCC said retailers could face penalties of up to $500 a day per violation and also run the risk of having their license cancelled.
OLCC and OHA officials said that this ban and investigation will not end with Brown’s request, but will continue to many other products to keep Oregonians safe and healthy. Officials also ask that customers notify authorities if they see the sale of banned substances.