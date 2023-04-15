Thirty-eight gallons of fuel spilled from the 76 gas station on Franklin Boulevard, some of it spilling into the Millrace, on Tuesday night.

The spill came from a fuel tank behind the gas station that was holding a mixture of gasoline, diesel and water, according to a report received by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Some of the fuel then spilled into a nearby storm drain that flows to Millrace.

Most of the fuel has been captured, according to Elissa Gavette, a spokesperson for Eugene Public Works. A dead fish could be seen floating in the water Thursday night.

Eugene Public Works protected the storm drains and flushed the stormwater system, preventing the oil from getting into other waterways, according to Gavette.

City staff placed absorbent booms, tubes that float on water and soak up oil, across the Millrace to catch the remaining oil. Gavette said they will be left up in the coming days to catch runoff. The city also filed a Notice of Violation against 76 for the spill.

DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling said the spill is not expected to have a long-term impact on the watershed.