The Oregon Health Authority has decided to lift the indoor mask mandates no later than March 31, according to an announcement earlier today.
Health scientists expect that 400 or fewer Oregonians would be hospitalized with COVID-19 by late March, according to an OHA bulletin.
OHA filed a new rule on Feb. 7 extending the indoor mask mandate that replaces a temporary indoor mask mandate rule set to expire on Feb. 8.
“State health officials said they would consider lifting the general indoor mask requirement earlier than March 31, if hospitalizations decline to levels projected by the end of March sooner than expected,” it stated.
Employers and businesses will continue to be able to enforce their own mask mandates. The mask requirements will be lifted for school districts starting March 31.