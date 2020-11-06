The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
The Oregon Health Authority confirmed 37 new cases in Lane County this morning, bringing the total number of cases in the county 2,694, with 28 deaths. 136 of the cases are infectious, according to Lane County Public Health data, and 18 people are hospitalized.
University of Oregon
The University of Oregon reported four new cases among students, a student off-campus and three students who live in the residence halls on Wednesday, according to the university’s COVID-19 website.
In the past seven days, UO reported a total of 23 new cases — 16 off-campus students, five on-campus students and two employees, according to the university’s COVID-19 website.
Similar to last week, UO is still on a high COVID-19 alert.
The UO Monitoring and Assessment Program holds a walk-up testing site at Matthew Knight Arena that is on a “first-come, first-served basis,” according to the UO COVID-19 Information website. The MAP registration portal is updated each Friday to reserve testing slots for the following week. An online sign-up sheet is available and testing is free for all UO employees and students. The university asks volunteers to pre-register and show up during a specific time slot, according to UO’s COVID-19 Information website.
Statewide
OHA recorded a total of 805 new cases as of Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the OHA COVID-19 daily update, along with five deaths. In total, Oregon has had 47,839 positive cases and 710 deaths. Since last week, the number of cases has increased by 8.5%, according to the OHA COVID-19 report.
Since Nov. 2, OHA has reported a total of 2,454 cases, according to data on OHA’s News and Reports page.
Age groups of 30 to 39 account for about 18% of the total number of cases, with about 8,552 positive tests, according to the OHA COVID-19 update.
In an OHA report released on Nov. 5, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said, “I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”