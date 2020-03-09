Northwest Christian University, the private Christian university across from the University of Oregon, is formally changing its name to Bushnell University, according to an announcement on the university’s website.
The change comes alongside a celebration of the university’s founding 125 years ago. The name Bushnell comes from James A. Bushnell, the first chairman on the university’s board of trustees, who traveled on the Oregon Trail from the East Coast, according to the university’s website.
The university’s website says the name change will reflect its growing enrollment and expand its reach, which is now national and global. Its mascot and school colors will remain the same, and it remains a Christian university. The change will not impact its professional affiliations or regional accreditations, according to the university’s website.