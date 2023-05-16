breaking news illustration
(Emerald Archives)

After a bomb threat was called into Eugene Police Department Tuesday morning, EPD has completed its search of the school and found no threat, according to an EPD press release. 

The students have been released back to the school following an evacuation. 

With this being the third bomb threat to the school within three weeks, there is an ongoing investigation by multiple agencies into the threats. Threats like these have also occurred in other states and Oregon cities, according to an EPD press release.

Read more like this

Tags