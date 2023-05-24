Eugene Police finished searching South Eugene High School after the school received a threatening phone earlier Wednesday morning, according to an EPD press release.

The call was similar to threats made to the school in weeks prior. This is the fourth time in the past four weeks that a threatening phone call like this has been made about the school.

Eugene Police responded at 10:36 a.m. and completed searching the school by around 12:30 p.m.

EPD's investigation into the source of the threatening phone calls is ongoing, according to EPD.

Editor's note: This story is ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates.