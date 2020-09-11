The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
Lane County currently has 49 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 818. Two individuals are currently hospitalized, according to Lane County Public Health data.
Twelve individuals in Lane County have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to LCPH data.
University of Oregon
The University of Oregon did not report any new cases of the coronavirus this week. The university has seen 54 cases since June 12, according to UO’s COVID-19 case website.
All UO-related cases have been on the Eugene campus. Faculty numbers are not included in that number, Andre LeDuc, UO’s chief resilience officer, said during the Sept. 10 board of trustees meeting, since faculty cases are not always disclosed to the university.
UO’s current COVID-19 alert level is moderate, with no change from last week. Moderate is defined as having a “moderate number of cases, with most cases from a known source,” with health care facilities operating at a stable rate, according to the COVID-19 website. LeDuc said the university expects cases to go up once students return to campus.
The university is waiting on approval from the Food and Drug Administration on saliva testing, LeDuc said.
Statewide
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases since September 3, bringing the state’s total to 28,654. OHA reported 27 new deaths in the past week, bringing the state’s total to 497.