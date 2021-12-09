Three small fires were set in the basement area of Hamilton Hall after 1 a.m., according to a campus crime alert email sent to the campus community this afternoon.
The Eugene-Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fires were set intentionally, according to the email. “The fires were in contained areas and did not spread or cause significant damage,” it stated.
The University of Oregon Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information revealing the identity of those responsible.
Students evacuated from the building with no reported injuries.
This is a developing story and the Emerald will update with more information.