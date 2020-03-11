The University of Oregon will not hold any final exams in-person for winter term and, for the first three weeks of spring term, will hold all classes remotely, according to a statement from UO President Michael Schill.
The university is still open and operating on a normal schedule despite the coming academic changes. Residence halls will also remain open during spring break and beyond, with limited dining options available, the statement said.
The statement said the university will provide more information about plans for the rest of spring term no later than April 10.
There are currently no known cases of coronavirus in Lane County, but Schill said, “with spring break quickly approaching, we believe it is time to enact active measures to increase social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus on campus and protect students, faculty, staff and the broader community.”
The Oregon Health Authority revealed four new presumptive cases of coronavirus in a press release Wednesday, bringing the total to 19 cases that have been diagnosed in the state since Feb. 28.
Other universities, including the University of Washington, University of Southern California and the University of California, Berkeley, among others, have or will temporarily move in-person classes to online.
Schill’s statement said that “Provost Patrick Phillips will send guidance shortly to all UO instructors, who will be asked to quickly provide clear direction to students about how they intend to complete courses and assign final grades. Students will receive additional information in the coming days.”
Starting Sunday, March 15, UO will cancel nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 people and restrict UO home athletic events primarily to student-athletes, essential personnel and credentialed media outlets, the statement said.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association said in a statement on Wednesday that upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be held “with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.”
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
As of March 15, all nonessential university travel will also be suspended indefinitely. UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said in an email statement that “no determination has been made on that at this time” regarding the suspension of study abroad programs.
The university strongly encouraged students, faculty and staff to consider not traveling during spring break.
“We know that may not be possible, but everyone should be aware of travel warnings, quarantine restrictions and other guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help inform personal travel choices,” the statement said.
The university will update students, faculty and staff with additional information over the next few days and the statement said to check the UO Coronavirus website for updates, health resources and a list of frequently asked questions. Questions and concerns can be directed to a webform or the UO coronavirus phone information line at (541) 346-7007.
“Now is the time for the UO community to band together to ensure that, even in the face of adversity, we are dedicated to supporting students and committed to delivering on our mission of teaching, research, and service,” Schill said.
This is a breaking story and more information will be updated when it becomes available.
— Ryan Nguyen and Michael Tobin contributed reporting to this story.