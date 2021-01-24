2019.EMG.SEN.EPD-1.jpg

 Sarah Northrop

A Eugene Police Department statement contradicts reports of a kidnapping shared widely on social media, according to a statement from a police spokesperson.

An individual called EPD at 1:51 p.m. Sunday afternoon, reporting that they could hear a female screaming in a vehicle. The report stated a man approached the vehicle but did not enter it. The man reportedly put his finger up to his mouth and did a shushing gesture to the female in the car, who stopped screaming. Police said the man reportedly left on foot eastbound on E. 13th Ave.

“Officers responded and were unable to locate either the female in the vehicle or the male,” the EPD statement read. “The caller could not see inside the vehicle.”

The caller described the man as Latino, 5’4”, in his late 30s with brown hair and a thin to medium build. He wore a beanie and puffy jacket. 

The afternoon’s incident went viral on social media, with individuals stating that an alleged kidnapping had occurred. 

The University of Oregon Police Department issued a security advisory on Jan. 21, following reports of an individual banging on car windows and asking for rides near campus.

