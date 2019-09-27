Residents near Hayward Field may be bothered by more construction noise during evenings and nights as the rebuilding project continues on its “tight schedule.” The construction company overseeing the project applied for a noise variance this week which would, if approved, allow the company to circumvent the City of Eugene’s noise rules.
The variance would allow the company to run a generator and some specialized drills from 7 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, according to the construction company’s application for the noise variance and Mike McKerrow, a city land use analyst. If approved, the work would run from Oct. 7 to Jan. 31 of next year.
Spokespeople for the University of Oregon did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication. Representatives from the construction company redirected questions to the university.
According to the application, the extra shift is needed to complete the project safely, as certain work can’t be done simultaneously due to the “unique characteristics of the building,” such as the curved roof which will cover the stadium’s seats.
Moreover, the construction team faces a looming completion deadline for the facility to be prepared to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in June, among other events.
City officials will decide whether to grant the variance after a public comment period which closes on Oct. 2, according to a mailer sent to about 2,000 addresses in the affected area.
It’s not clear that new students moving to campus dorms near the project before school starts have been notified of the proposed noise. At least three university residence halls have windows which face the field.