At the University of Oregon, some students have minimal access to fresh and nutritious food. Between issues of access to resources and transportation, 22.1% of students face food insecurity, according to the UO Student Wellbeing and Success Initiative.

To work toward combating the prominent issue of food insecurity, the Duck Nest Wellness Center and Duck Rides launched a new project. Its new Grocery Shuttle is a free transportation service for UO students and faculty that will take up to six students or UO faculty members to affordable grocery stores each week on Thursdays.

Halo Lynch, a sophomore at the UO, said, grocery shopping can be expensive and intimidating while living in a college town like Eugene.

The closest grocery stores near campus are Market of Choice and Whole Foods, and the more affordable grocery stores are typically farther from campus.

“I went shopping at Whole Foods, and a case of a dozen eggs was $9, which is outrageous,” Lynch said.

Ava Hearn, a Peer Wellness Lead at the Duck Nest and a founder of the Grocery Shuttle program, said issues with food security are rooted in something as simple as not having access to a car.

“A lot of college students don’t have access to transportation, making it difficult for them to reach more affordable grocery stores or buy groceries in big enough loads to be able to meal prep,” she said.

A Duck Nest Instagram poll revealed resounding approval for the creation of a grocery shuttle program, with 74% saying they did not have a car on campus, 66% saying it was difficult for them to get to the grocery store and 84% saying they would benefit from a campus grocery shuttle.

The student leadership team for Duck Rides was very supportive when the idea for a grocery shuttle was introduced, Adrian Cruz, the Shuttle Program Manager for Duck Rides and a founder of the Grocery Shuttle, said. “It’s definitely been very exciting to know that we do have that support,” Cruz said.

According to Hearn, the Grocery Shuttle also hopes to provide a solution for individuals in different identity groups across campus. The Grocery Shuttle is aiming to eventually partner with groups such as the Asian Pacific American Student Union, UO Muxeres, UO Latinx Male Alliance and the African Student Association.

Mattie Melson, a sophomore at UO, experienced food insecurity when moving back to Eugene for the fall term. Melson said finding a stable job that would pay enough money to cover rent, utilities, school supplies and food was nearly impossible.

“I had to post on my Snapchat story about my situation and how my partner and I barely had enough food in the house to eat two full meals a day,” Nelson said.

Cruz said programs like Grocery Shuttle and others that combat food insecurity are beneficial to student life and students’ well-being. “The more students we can provide the service to, the better it will be for the overall campus community,” he said.

Hearn said food insecurity often ends up being the default experience for students who are balancing finances.

“So many students have internalized the idea that eating ramen every day is ‘part of being a college student,’ but realistically so many college students are living very busy, active lives, and it is hard to thrive in college if your basic nutritional needs aren’t being met,” Hearn said.

Students behind the programs like Grocery Shuttle hope more contributions to combating food insecurity will help destigmatize the issue in the future. “So many students struggle with [food insecurity], and it should not be considered a rite of passage for any college student,” Hearn said.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the correct spelling of Mattie Melson's name.