Two more Lane County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven in the county, according to a Lane County Government press release.
Both people live in the Eugene-Springfield area, according to the press release.
One is a woman in her 60s, whose exposure to the coronavirus is believed to be related to domestic travel, the press release stated.
The other is a man in his 30s. Both are medical stable and following health officials’ recommendations at home, according to the press release.
Lane County Public Health has begun investigating whether either individual had contact with others and could have spread the virus and will contact anyone who may have been exposed, the press release stated.
If more information becomes available, Lane County Public Health will make it available at Thursday’s press briefing, which is live streaming on Facebook.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, the largest single-day increase in Oregon. There are now 266 cases in Oregon, not including the two in Lane County just reported. In addition, OHA reported two people died due to COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 10.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.