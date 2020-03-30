In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Oregon students can now apply for a portion of a $1 million crisis fund through the Office of the Dean of Students, University of Oregon President Michael Schill announced at a virtual town hall Monday afternoon.
“We are going to create a $1 million fund for students in crisis. If you have problems, if you’re unable to, say for example, to pay your rent or afford groceries — many of you are employed at the university, but maybe not living here and having issues handling that — you should let us know,” Schill said.
UO Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Kris Winter said, “We are so thrilled that there is going to be a focus in getting some more funds to students who are struggling right now due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control and they just need some support to have some basic needs met for them.”
The average award is $500, according to the fund application, but it is based on each applicant’s circumstances so more or less may be awarded. The Office of the Dean of Students is working closely with Financial Aid to make sure the funds do not affect any financial aid packages as well, Winter said.
The fund is supported by donations, including through a GoFundMe-style DuckFunder campaign, which has raised over $50,000 so far.
Students do not need to pay back the funds, but the application states that they are encouraged to make a donation if they’re able so as to keep the crisis fund available.
Students must have a “temporary financial hardship resulting from a crisis or emergency” and be able to show documentation to that effect, according to the fund application. Poor financial management is not considered a crisis. They must have exhausted all other student aid options, including student loans.
“The Students in Crisis Fund is a payer of last resort and will be made available to students through application and consultation with the Office of the Dean of Students staff,” the application states.
Students must be enrolled in the term during which they’re applying, or enrolled in the previous and upcoming terms if applying between terms, to be eligible.
The fund will not cover tuition, study abroad costs or application fees, nor will it cover nonessential utilities or general household items, the application states.
After applying, students will talk to someone in the Office of the Dean of Students to talk about other resources and next steps, Winter said. “We can usually get a turnaround time in those funds within 24 hours if it’s during the work week,” she said. The application may take up to 10 days to process and can only be applied for once per term, according to the application.
UO has also reduced students fees and waived late fees as a way to help students pay when they can, but Schill reiterated that the university cannot reduce tuition.
“That is just another way for us to say, ‘You’re part of our family,’ and like any family, we are committed to you,” Schill said. "We want us all to succeed. We want us all to be well.”
Students in crisis may apply for the fund on the Dean of Students’ website. To learn more, they can also contact the Office at dos@uoregon.edu or 541-346-3216.