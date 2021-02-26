New cases:
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,981 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 56 new deaths in its daily reports since Feb. 19. Feb. 25 had the largest numbers of the week, with 553 cases and 10 deaths. During the week of Feb. 15, OHA reported a 35% decrease in cases from the previous week. Newly hospitalized patients also decreased by 42% during this week.
In Lane County, the total number of cases has risen to 10,182, with 17 hospitalized patients and 126 deaths as of Thursday, according to Lane County Public Health.
There have been 36 new positive cases since Feb. 19 at the University of Oregon, with 19 of students living off campus and 17 living in residence halls, according to the university’s COVID-19 website.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown downgraded Lane County from the “Extreme Risk” to “High Risk” category on Feb. 23, which will allow some increased indoor activity starting Friday.
Restaurants and gyms can now host 25% indoor capacity or 50 people. Religious gatherings can now host either 25% of indoor capacity or 150 people, the Register Guard reported.
Vaccine Updates:
Oregonians 70 and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 22. In Lane county, 17,858 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, making up 4.68% of the population.
During the week of Feb. 22, 1,250 vaccines are available to groups in Phase 1A, and 5,000 are available to groups 1 through 4 in Phase 1B. LCPH anticipates having all people 65 and older vaccinated by the end of March, the Register Guard reported.