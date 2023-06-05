With graduation just around the corner, University of Oregon graduates have a lot on their plate, including many graduation expenses.

The Duck Store website advertises its three Graduation Package options for each degree type to students first. Bachelor’s options are the least expensive, starting at $98, while master’s start at $143 and Ph.D. at $213. Each Package includes a gown, cap, diploma cover, tassel, a University of Oregon Alumni Association membership and a Duck Store gift card, as well as covers the commencement fee. The more expensive packages include extra items such as stoles and diploma frames.

While UO’s Grad Checklist page directs users to the three graduation package offers, there is the option to buy items individually. Bachelor’s gowns are listed at $60, with caps at $13. Master’s gowns are similar at $65 and Doctorate’s gowns are $70.

But some of these prices are not realistic for all graduating students. This is why the Student Sustainability Center started its Grad Gown Share program. Each year, it loans out donated graduation gowns to students who are not able to or do not wish to pay for their own gowns. After graduation, students return the gowns to be used the next year.

“We wanted to do two things. We wanted to reduce the amount of cost that it would take to join in commencement. We also wanted to reduce the amount of waste associated with it,” Taylor McHolm, SSC director, said. “Any time we can reduce waste and reduce a cost barrier, we’re doing our job.”

On commencement day, the SSC will be tabling outside of Autzen with donation bins for graduation regalia. McHolm said he hopes for the SSC to have collection points at shuttle locations.

There will be donation bins at the SSC in the EMU over the summer for graduates to return or donate their gowns.

McHolm said the SSC has become a central spot on campus for free graduation gowns for students and that it is trying to increase their supply for future years. He encourages graduates to donate their gowns after graduation.

On top of the common regalia for graduation, like a cap and gown, there are many other common additions that many graduates often like to participate in that create extra expenses. A few examples of these include graduation photos and announcements for friends and family, graduation parties to celebrate, and the travel and hotel costs for family members who live far away who would like to be present for the ceremony. The Duck Store also sells additional items such as flowers, leis, teddy bears and t-shirts.

Recent first-generation graduate Derek Evans said he took his own graduation photos because of how much graduation expenses add up quickly.

“All the expenditures of college, every single time that they come up, it’s like a complete blindside to me because it’s not really an advertised thing, it's just something that you kind of have to unfortunately find out. It kind of takes the fun and celebration out of graduating when you realize, ‘Oh man, that’s another credit card charge that I’m going to have to pay off down the line,’” Evans said. “I just don’t really have the money for that, and I know I’m not alone in that.”

Evans extended an offer to other graduates to take their photos for a reduced cost, or for free if needed, and said he didn’t mind doing a few photo sessions for free.

“I think it’s fun to walk around and take pictures of people and get to know them and give them something that they’re going to be able to hold onto for years and not have to worry about it right now when they should just be celebrating instead of having to worry about one extra finance,” Evans said.

The university’s Basic Needs Program is also available for students who need financial assistance for graduation regalia.