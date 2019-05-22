The Native American Student Union protested for the removal of the Pioneer statue Wednesday afternoon – the 100 year anniversary of the statue’s instillation on campus.
Bret Gilbert, NASU co-leader, said this protest was intended to raise awareness on the statue’s history and gather signatures for its removal from campus.
“A lot of our students feel oppressed by the statue. I know when I walk under it I feel very inferior,” Gilbert said. “I don’t feel that way when I’m at other places on campus. I don’t think that’s what the university community wants us to feel like when we’re here.”
Over the past few years, the history department at UO conducted research that revealed the statue’s controversial history and roots in white supremacy.
Gilbert said NASU is pushing for the removal of the statue – rather than adding historical context to the statue.
“Unless I have a concrete proposition on what that contextualization will look like, it’s difficult for me to trust that there will be a real effort towards that,” Gilbert said.
NASU members held signs that read: “Killer on Stolen Kalapuya Land,” “Genocide should not be commemorated,” “Do not celebrate genocide,” “Take it down” and “Whose History Does UO Honor?”
Gilbert said he is encouraged by the positive responses they received from students during the protest.
“Everyone I’ve talked to has been really open to having a conversation,” Gilbert said. “The critical thinking and the questions asked are really encouraging.”
The statue, sitting between Fenton and Friendly Halls, depicts a Pioneer with a rifle slung over its shoulder and a whip in its hand. It was vandalized last month with red paint on the groin and whip and googly eyes placed over the statue’s eyes.