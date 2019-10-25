Heat from the dough, frying in dutch oven skillets, cut the cool Autumn air.
The Native American Student Union held their annual fry bread and taco sale on Friday. The tradition, 52 years running, according to University of Oregon junior Damian White Lightning, is a fundraiser for the NASU. The proceeds, White Lightning said, go towards their Mother’s Day Powwow at McArther Court Arena. “It’s an important opportunity to visit one another,” he said.
NASU hosts weekly potlucks to increase outreach — a cause that’s very important to them. Senior Karlie Scott, a co-director with NASU, drew attention to the variety of people who visit Many Nations Longhouse.
“It’s not just students,” she said. Following their weekly meetings, a diverse crowd of students and elders gather to share company and food. “The longhouse is for everyone,” White Lightning said. “It’s a safe place.”
White Lightning believed their tucked-away location is still conducive to connection. Even if people just happen to pass by, he said, it’s valuable. “Good food is always a good opportunity for the community to come together,” he said.
“Hopefully, a lot of people will show up,” Scott said.
Kata Winkler-Autobee, busy at the stove, said, “The sale will go on until the dough runs out.”