University of Oregon’s chapter of Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán, a nationwide organization of student groups and Chicanx student unions, held its first in-person conference since the start of the pandemic on Monday.

Around mid-day, high school students and members of the MEChA de UO gathered in the EMU auditorium. They arrived to UO’s campus for the 2023 Raíces Unidas, MEChA’s annual youth conference held to promote higher education options to Latinx high school and middle school students across the state.

The conference was made up of more than a dozen workshops, including guided discussions on Latinx identity, career designing and planning sessions and interactive activities where students could engage each other about community building strategies, mental health practices and self-reflection.

Jessica Lloyd, chair of the Patos Alumni Network of University of Oregon alumni, faculty and staff who identify with or support Latin American culture and heritage, was involved with MEChA when she was at the UO in 2005. As a first-generation student, she said during her speech at the rally that the opportunities, partnerships and support she received from the organization went a long way to helping her succeed.

“You don’t have to speak Spanish, you don’t have to be as Brown as everyone else, you can belong,” Lloyd said.

Sophia Olivares, MEChA’s director and president, said this year’s theme was ‘Quien tu eres?’ which means ‘Who are you?’ The purpose of this year’s theme, she said, was for those to attend to celebrate a shared sense of identity and belonging as they consider their future academic pursuits.

Olivares said holding the event in-person is helping to get this annual event up and running again.

“A lot of things with MEChA right now are restarting and revamping, especially since COVID ended,” Olivares said. “I think for the most part we’ve gotten our foot on the ground again, and we’re starting anew.”

Olivares said the Raíces Unidas conference is a way for MEChA to connect with high school and middle school students about the opportunities available to them at the University, including grants and scholarships.

“I think what the University of Oregon brings to us, even the MEChA organization, it’s a big deal,” Lloyd said. “Belonging, being here with each other, supporting each other, even in all the other things that happening in the world with borders, you guys can come together and be so much more.”

Jamie Diep contributed to this story.