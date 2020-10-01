First-year students from across the country traveled to the University of Oregon over the past weeks to move into its residence halls. This year's move-in experience was different than the previous years, with the added concern of coronavirus.
Along with this year being emotionally different for students, it was also logistically different. UO added new safety regulations to help students and their families stay healthy while moving.
One of the main components of this year’s move-in was the mandatory testing for all students in residence halls. UO required students to sign up for a day to be tested along with a corresponding move-in day, according to UO’s Housing website. The first day of testing for students was Sept. 18, with a corresponding move-in day on Sept. 19, said Anna Schmidt-Mackenzie, the UO director of residence life and educational initiatives.
“One of the commitments that we made pretty early on was to test all of our residents, all students before they moved onto campus,” Schmidt-Mackenzie said. The university did this, she said, by partnering with top researchers and scientists on campus and using the monitoring and assessment program.
After students receive their test results, those who tested negative could move in. At that time, students received a move-in kit. This included two masks, hand sanitizer and a thermometer, said Alex Galbreath, UO director of promotions and recruitment. Students also got a t-shirt, an ID card holder, a lanyard and information on how to complete IntroDUCKtion, Galbreath said.
“Most of them are wearing their new 2020 Duck shirt they just got the day before,” Galbreath said about the students she meets. “They are decked out in all their new Oregon gear and that spirit and excitement of being able to actually do something.”
UO manages 10 residence halls, according to the student housing catalog, housing approximately 4,900 students. With the possibility of having 490 students living under the same roof, some students feel concerned about maintaining their health on campus, as everyone begins returning to campus.
UO asked students to limit the number of people they bring with them when moving in and required them to sign up for a different time slot than their roommate, according to the website.
Twenty-four students moved in on the first day, which was far fewer than normal, Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
“When it's spread out over nine days, it's quieter,” she said. “Many people actually have said, ‘We really enjoyed this. We really liked it.’ Parking is not as difficult to figure out. It's just quieter. It's less crowded, so there's some bonuses to that.”
Students who tested positive for the coronavirus received a phone call from the UO Health Center that provided information and answered any questions the student or their family had, Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
“They spend a good bit of time with that student and talk about what that means from a medical standpoint,” she said.
After receiving a call from the Health Center, students who tested positive will be contacted by the Corona Corps Care team — a team dedicated to helping quarantined students — to talk through the logistics of what the support is and to find out what the students’ needs are, Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
Infected students then have the option to go home to self-isolate for 10 days, or they can stay in one of the university-designated isolation buildings. There is also storage available for the students’ belongings if needed, Schmidt-Mackenzie said.
“If you're having any kind of issue, reach out to an RA, reach out to a community director,” Schmidt-Mackenzie urged students. “We know you're here, it's college, you’re an adult, but there's so many people here to really help and support you through this space.”
Some students expressed their excitement, despite how different their experiences will be compared to what they imagined.
First-year Kylie Sagon moved into the Living Learning Center Sept. 21. He said he took a COVID-19 test 24 hours before his move in. Before entering LLC, Sagon said he was worried because he could only have two people help him in the short few hours of being on campus.
“It’s kind of stressful, but I’m excited at the same time. If everyone else can do it, then that’s pretty reassuring,” he said.
First-year Audrey Alan, who moved into LLC one day after Sagon, said her experience went smoothly. But like Sagon, she could only have two people help her move in. Alan feels a sense of uncertainty and wonders if UO will have enough isolation rooms and where this space will be extended if cases were to increase.
“I wish that my brother could have come down,” she said, “I think he would have enjoyed seeing my dorm and campus.”
On the other hand, she said it was nice to feel spread out and have space while moving in. UO provided carts and Alan said the process felt organized. She enjoyed the experience and hoped it is something UO will continue to do.
Sagon plans on wearing a mask and social distancing himself by avoiding big groups. He said that getting sick would be a huge risk because he does not want to fall behind in school or infect other students, especially those who may have underlying conditions.
“It’s just not worth it,” he said. “I don’t want to be the reason why this person has to go isolate themselves or why school has to shut down and we have to be sent out.”
Francisco Tilia, a first-year student also living in LLC, agrees that wearing a mask and social distancing are both important ways to maintain your health while living in the dorms.
Tilia said that he is excited to meet new people and is hoping to “strike up a conversation” in his hall from a distance. He hopes to run into people he doesn't know on his way to the bathroom or on his way out of the building instead of meeting up with big groups.
Tilia moved in during Week of Welcome. “I’m anxious about how it’s all going to work out,” he said. “I’ll miss my parents.”
Tilia’s mother, Maria Infantino, expressed her concerns about how the university plans on keeping their dorm spaces clean, specifically the bathroom and the dining halls.
Infantino has followed the news of other universities and feels worried because she is unsure how UO will handle a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I think the best solution is social distancing, masks and cleaning the bathrooms and the main areas,” Infantino said. She said if her son gets COVID-19, she would prefer that he returns home in Portland and continue his remote learning there.
Despite the uncertainty in the air, all three students reiterated their excitement for this fall and are anxious to see how their new lives in the dorms will play out.