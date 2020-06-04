On the sixth night of protests in Eugene against police brutality, demonstrators began by listening. Hundreds sat on the steps and sidewalks in a circle outside the Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse as people, mostly Black, Indigenous and people of color, came up to speak into the megaphone.
Some spoke on practical issues; a woman pointed out her silver Honda, saying she would hand out water from the car. Others spoke about their experiences with police brutality and systemic racism.
One protester, a Black woman, said she moved to Eugene two years ago and made it her home. But she said that on her third day in town, she was called the n-word on the bus. “You need to allow yourself to become uncomfortable,” she said. “I'm uncomfortable as a Black person in America.”
Another speaker, a Black University of Oregon student, spoke about being pulled over and followed by police for riding his bike.
Another led the crowd to chant, “Love!”
The protest, as with the five nights before, was a response to police brutality and systematic racism in the United States. Sparked by the most recent killing of a Black man by police — George Floyd in Minnesota — protesters in every state around the country have taken to the streets to demand police reform.
For one protester Wednesday, those problems include the unrestrained use of force, private police forces and a lack of independent police oversight. He directed protesters to a campaign website with policy solutions.
Then the crowd began to march south toward Amazon Parkway. The protesters took up the whole road, spanning over a block in length as they walked against traffic on Hilyard Street.
“Out of your house and into the streets” was the chant of the night. The crowd looped around Amazon Park and up Willamette. Onlookers came out of their homes, many with signs, to film the march or clap and chant along. Protesters invited them to join and some did, to cheers from the marchers.
The police response was a stark difference from what protesters faced on Monday, when that peaceful group of around 100 was stopped by six vehicles with riot gear. Instead, on Wednesday, police generally stayed away from the group other than to block traffic behind and around the march.
“I’m impressed with the group dynamics and appreciate the safe manner in which they are conducting themselves,” said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner in a press release. The release stated that the protest showed no “issues of concern” and observed that the group made an effort to provide safety for the march.
The march cut through downtown, eventually stopping at the Lane County Jail, where about 200 gathered in the street in front of the main building for a moment of silence. Marchers kneeled and held candles, lighters and phone lights up to the sky.
There, the march’s energetic chants fell silent, and the mood quickly took a somber, reflective turn.
In the windows of the jail, detainees stood and watched, some waving to protesters as they spoke.
A leader of the protest asked people to shout out what this moment meant to them; replies included “unity,” “We the People,” “love” and “revolution.”
He told the marchers to remember the protesters that came before them and paved the way for their ability to protest. “We did this,” he said. “Two days ago, I was at just as peaceful a protest, and we were tear gassed. Today, the police directed traffic for us.”
“That is the power of peace,” he said.
Then the floor opened back up for people to talk about their experiences.
Eventually protesters began to break up and people began to leave, seemingly heading back toward Kesey Square, where Tuesday night’s protest had ended with dancing. But some were frustrated by the trivial response.
“What is there to celebrate right now? Explain that,” one Black protester asked.
Protesters told the white people in the crowd to sit down and listen. “Do you want to lift up Black voices?” a protester asked. The audience responded, yes.
“Then shut the fuck up, and allow the voices of Black people to be heard!”
One person told the white people in the march that they need to protect Black people by putting their bodies in between them and the police. Another said he came out to protest because when he saw the video of police killing George Floyd, his reaction was wanting to jump in and save Floyd. “You know what would have happened?” he asked. ”I would have been killed.”
“We need you to police the police,” he said.
A woman told white people to stop asking Black people to educate them. “It’s exhausting,” she said. “Stop acting like you don’t have the resources — it’s out there,” telling people to research the issues online and watch Black films and TV shows.
Another woman added that they need to keep asking the hard questions because that is how we learn. But they should stop asking Black people to do the emotional labor, she said. “It’s not Black people’s jobs,” she said. “We are the messengers, not the teachers.”
Instead, ask your white friends who are engaging in anti-racist work, she said. Black demonstrators told the white people to run for office to make change and call out their friends and family when they’re racist.
In all, Black speakers shared their stories and fears outside the jail for at least an hour beyond the group’s decision to go back to Kesey Square. After the last speaker, the audience applauded, and the demonstrators who had been kneeling down stood to join the Black people who’d spoken, some now in tears.
Someone announced they’d be back for more demonstrations Thursday, and the crowd slowly dissipated after protesters quietly mingled with one another.
One person passed out pizzas they’d brought. The group didn’t return to Kesey Square, and there was no dancing.