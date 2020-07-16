Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that “many, if not most” Oregon school districts will focus on remote or hybrid — a mix of remote and in-person — learning this school year, in a statement Thursday following Healthy Schools Reopening Council’s Wednesday meeting.
Brown said it is important to support underserved and marginalized students during this difficult time. “We cannot allow our response to this pandemic to increase racial disparities in educational outcomes,” Brown said in the statement.
The council discussed implementing safety measures during the school year, including mask use, physical distancing and transportation guidelines. They also discussed expanding training and support for educators under hybrid and remote learning models.
"Whether or not kids are in school buildings this fall,” Brown said, “we must provide the very best possible education for every single Oregon student, while ensuring that the school experience is as safe as possible for everyone: students, educators, support staff, parents, and the community at large.”
The Eugene 4J school district is developing a plan for returning to school in the fall based on Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority guidelines. The district has promised a “full online option” for students and families that do not wish to return to in-person learning, according to their website.