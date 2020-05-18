The Lane County medical examiner is investigating the death of a 64-year-old man who was found underneath the Autzen Footbridge last week, but the Eugene Police Department said that the death “did not appear to involve foul play.”
After a passerby alerted EPD to the deceased body found near the Willamette River last Tuesday morning, the police and Lane County Search and Rescue responded to the call in the area, according to EPD. The medical examiner is continuing to investigate the cause of death.