A suspect has been arrested in connection to a man found dead in a crashed vehicle and shots fired during a dispute on March 14 that left two people with minor gunshot wounds, according to Eugene Police Department news releases.

Elijah Michael Pruitt, 20, is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said Pruitt worked at the Fat Shack near where the shooting occurred.

McLaughlin said the car crash that damaged the front windows of the BestMed Urgent Care building on E. 13th Avenue occurred after the shooting. The deceased victim has been identified as 19-year-old Fernando Allen Giffen-Vallejo.

Fat Shack could not be reached for comment in time for the publication of this article.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.