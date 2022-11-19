A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert.

A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release. The bus stopped at the EMX station on 11th Avenue and Kincaid Street. The suspects, a male and a female, left the bus and headed south. They were quickly located and taken into custody.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the victim, who was unconscious at the scene, according to the EPD press release. The man was transported to Riverbend Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Neither the suspects nor the victim have a known association to UO, but the university sends out alerts when certain crimes are reported on or near campus property.

The EPD press release said several people witnessed the assault and asks they come forward with any information about the case.