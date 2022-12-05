Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield was struck by a man while on a Lane Transit District bus going west at the 11th Avenue and Kincaid street station around 9 a.m. on Nov. 19. Sanders was on his way to work.

The male suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, age 30, fled the scene, leaving Sanders unconscious. The 69-year-old was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead the next day.

Dinnell faces charges of murder in the second degree and is expected to appear in court Dec. 27.

He was caught by police 10 minutes after the assault and booked into Lane County Jail.

Eugene Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Melinda McLaughlin, said investigators are not releasing details on the attack.

EPD is looking for witnesses who were on the bus during the assault. Two women specifically are being asked to step forward.Their pictures are posted on an EPD press release.

Lane Transit District’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Pat Walsh, said all footage from the bus cameras went straight to the EPD.

Walsh said LTD has been looking into having an ambassador on rides with the goal of helping the bus drivers respond to emergencies and assist riders navigate the transit lines. He said LTD is working toward accomplishing this, but doesn’t have a time frame on when it will begin.

According to Walsh, there have been times on LTD buses where the police were called, but it doesn’t happen too often.

“Riding LTD is a safe experience,” he said. “It’s as safe as walking down the street, but you always have to be aware of your surroundings.”

“This type of behavior and tragic outcome has no place on our buses, off our buses, or anywhere in our community,” LTD’s statement said.

According to the statement, LTD is working with government agencies, community partners and others to proactively address issues within their control.

“While we evaluate all aspects of this incident internally; we also must fully recognize and acknowledge that this horrific incident is a symptom of a larger community issue that impacts all walks of life — not just our bus service,” the statement said.

Mayor Lucy Vinis released a statement on Nov. 23 addressing the assault and extending her thoughts to the victims family and the witnesses of the “senseless attack.”

“Although our pain remains fresh, this weekend’s horrible incident does not take away from our commitment to create a safe community,” Mayor Vinis said in the statement.

According to both Vinis’ and LTD’s statements, bus drivers and witnesses attempted to intervene and call for help.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Dinnell has been in legal trouble. In 2010, Dinnell pled guilty to Menacing charges, which is intentionally attempting to place another person in fear of serious physical pain. This led to him being on probation for 36 months.

Police say witnesses or people with information should contact Detective Anne McIntyre at 541-963-9323 or AMcIntrye@eugene-or.gov.