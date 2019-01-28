The University of Oregon Police Department arrested a man on Monday afternoon near the Lokey Education building for disorderly conduct and other charges.
UOPD officers arrested Barry Nobel Wakeman, 48, of Santa Fe, New Mexico for disorderly conduct, interfering, attempted assault on a public safety officer, three counts of harassment, resisting arrest, attempted escape and introducing contraband, UOPD spokesperson Kelly McIver said.
Wakeman became ‘erratic and violent’ and the officers attempted to use a taser as he fought them. His thick clothing dulled the effects of the taser, McIver said.
Wakeman was taken into custody and booked at Lane County Jail Monday afternoon