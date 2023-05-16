According to initial election results, Lyndsie Leech is leading the race for the Ward 7 seat of the Eugene City Council with 46.39% of the vote.

Local business owner Barbie Walker follows behind with 32.62% of the votes. Janet Ayres has 20.35% of the initial votes.

Leech, who has spent the majority of her career working with non-profit organizations, is currently the Executive Director of WellMama Inc., a nonprofit providing postpartum support for expecting and grieving parents.

Leech was originally appointed by the City Council to represent Ward 7 after her predecessor, Claire Syrett, was recalled by voters last September. Her appointment will last two years, to finish out the rest of Syrett’s term.

Running on a platform of increasing the availability of affordable housing, mental health access, and river and park preservation, Leech will serve as Ward 7s representative until 2025.

Between the three Candidates running for Ward 7, over $70,000 was raised. Leech’s primary opponent, Walker out-raised Leech by almost $3,000, for a total of $35,297. Janet Ayres came in third, raising just over $3,000, according to ORESTAR.

If no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, the top two candidates that receive the most votes will appear on the November ballot.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.