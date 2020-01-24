Editor's Note: Em Chan, the emcee of the Lunar New Year event, works for the Emerald as an Arts and Culture writer.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, a group of UO Asian student associations came together to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the EMU’s Redwood auditorium.
The far side of the room, against the windows framed in dark night, was cast in a deep red, the color of good fortune. Eight round tables were encircled with guests. Combined with those framing the room, attendance was estimated to be around 120. Two long tables in the back were prepped for food — one end of the table had a pitcher of Thai pink milk, poured out into cups.
Em Chan, a member of the Hong Kong Student Association and the emcee of the event, introduced the other clubs present — the Thai Student Association and the Korean Student Association.
HKSA member Alan Trinh shared a brief history of the Chinese zodiac. Legend speaks of the Jade Emperor desiring 12 guards, spawning a competition between animals to reach the Heavenly Gates. The animals were forced to cross a river, and as each animal reached the other side, the animals were assigned a month aligned with their place in the race. Compatibility can be determined based on Zodiac signs, as well as personality traits.
Fireworks and dancing are traditional for Lunar New Year, designed to chase away bad spirits and bringing in the new year. Food contributed to the festivities, coming with a meaning of their own. Red envelopes were the prize of the night — full of money, they would be handed out by elders.
The climax of the evening was wushu’s performance. “The sport of wushu is both an exhibition and a full-contact sport derived from traditional Chinese martial arts,” UO’s Wushu Team website reads.
“They’re more performance than self-defense,” Chan said. The group of ten performed a routine set to both modern and traditional songs.
The winter term is the busiest for wushu. “This was a very quickly put together event,” Elirissa Hui said, the group training almost every day in the last week. The Lunar New Year celebration was the group’s first of the year, with state competitions in the future.
“It’s cool to see all the groups gather together,” Hui said, mentioning how rare it was for all the Asian culture clubs to get together.
When it was time to eat, the hosts were surprised at the sheer number of guests. “I only predicted 60 people would come,” Chen said, “we’ll try to make sure everyone has a little bit.” As the line snaked out the door, orders were placed at Panda Express to accommodate the still-growing crowd. Noodles, rice and dumplings all appeared on the long tables.
Emma Booker, a member of HKSA, was surprised by the number of people who attended. “It’s a collaboration with a bunch of Asian culture clubs,” she said, “which is probably why it was so big.”